Lawton Police Department investigating overnight homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Officers were called to a home on the 4200 block of southwest Summit Avenue where they found one person dead.

LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident and no further details are available at this time.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

As always, you can submit an anonymous tip about this crime and others to www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.

