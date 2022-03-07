Another Temperature Rollercoaster | 3/7AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! It’s a cold one out there this morning with temperatures area wide in the 20s. Factor in winds out of the north at 10 to 20mph and we’re feeling more like the teens for all locations. Regardless, it’s a cold start to the day so the layers will be needed heading out the door. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures only rising into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. North winds will stay at 10 to 15mph all day long with gusts in the mid 20s.

Winds will settle down through the late afternoon becoming light and variable this evening. Overnight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the mid 20s by tomorrow morning. On Tuesday, look for a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures rising into the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

On Wednesday, winds will pick up slightly and with the dry air overhead, we’ll see elevated fire conditions for western counties of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Highs will warm to near 60° for many locations with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

A strong cold front bringing arctic air will move in late Wednesday/ early Thursday. The cold air will funnel south quickly during the day on Thursday with temperatures falling into the afternoon. We’ll remain mostly sunny but winds will be gusty out of the north at 15 to 25mph.

With the cold air in place and a slight increase in moisture, many counties could see snow showers Thursday night into early Friday morning. There’s still a lot of uncertainty about exact accumulations and highest coverage areas but we’ll continue to monitor the trends through this week. By the afternoon on Friday, expect clear skies with high temperatures in the mid 40s. North winds will be breezy at 10 to 20mph.

On Saturday, highs in the mid 50s with light west at 5 to 15mph. By Sunday we’re back into the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Have a good day! -LW

