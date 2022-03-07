Burn ban extended for Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Board of County Commissioners have extended a burn ban in the county to last another two weeks.

The extension was passed on Monday.

The burn ban was initially put in place in late December and has been updated every two weeks since.

The latest extension comes just two days after a Highway 7 had to be closed in both directions in Stephens County for around 45 minutes Saturday due to a grass fire impacting visibility in the area.

Comanche, Kiowa, Jackson, Greer, Caddo and Jefferson counties are also under a burn ban.

You can find a full list of active burn bans in the state on the Oklahoma Forestry Services’ website here.

