Cameron University hosting virtual career fair this week

The 2022 Red River Career Connection is a virtual event set for March.
By Alex Knapp and Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will host “Red River Career Connection” this week.

Students, alumni, and community members are invited to explore career opportunities at the virtual job fair.

During Zoom sessions, employers will provide an overview of their business and explain how job seekers can learn more about the opportunities they offer.

Sessions include industries from agriculture to communication to social sciences.

KSWO will take part in the session on communication, which is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

You can register for free online at Cameron.edu/RRCE.

