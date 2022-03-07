Chase, crash suspect in Lawton identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed the identity of a man arrested after a chase and crash on Friday.

Police said Gregory Pippins was caught after he led police on a chase that ended with a crash on Cache Road near Sheridan.

He then got out and ran, but police said he was caught soon after.

According to the jail roster, Pippins was arrested for eluding a peace officer, leaving the scene of a property accident and resisting a police officer.

