Chase, crash suspect in Lawton identified

Lawton Police have confirmed Gregory Pippins was arrested Friday after a chase and crash on...
Lawton Police have confirmed Gregory Pippins was arrested Friday after a chase and crash on Cache Road.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed the identity of a man arrested after a chase and crash on Friday.

Police said Gregory Pippins was caught after he led police on a chase that ended with a crash on Cache Road near Sheridan.

He then got out and ran, but police said he was caught soon after.

According to the jail roster, Pippins was arrested for eluding a peace officer, leaving the scene of a property accident and resisting a police officer.

