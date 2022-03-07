Chase, crash suspect in Lawton identified
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed the identity of a man arrested after a chase and crash on Friday.
Police said Gregory Pippins was caught after he led police on a chase that ended with a crash on Cache Road near Sheridan.
He then got out and ran, but police said he was caught soon after.
According to the jail roster, Pippins was arrested for eluding a peace officer, leaving the scene of a property accident and resisting a police officer.
