LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews were called to a grass fire around 10:45 Monday morning in Comanche County.

The fire was reported near Deyo Mission and Lee Blvd.

According to our photographer at the scene, the fire was out by 11:11 a.m. and had burned a vehicle and part of a yard.

No injuries were reported.

