Oklahoma lawmakers advance medical marijuana regulations
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - House Republicans in Oklahoma have advanced a comprehensive medical marijuana policy plan.
Several bills that are part of the plan have passed through House committees in the past week.
The plan would do the following:
- Make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a standalone agency
- Establish a grant program for county sheriff’s departments to fund law enforcement efforts in all 77 counties
- Fully implement a seed to sale system through court order or new legislation
- Require pre-license inspections for provisional licensing and increased document submission before approval
- Require tiered grow license fees based on grow size
- Separate licensing for medical marijuana wholesalers
- Require medical marijuana businesses to post standardized permit signage
- Require marijuana growers to report electrical and water data
- Annual inspections
- Create product packaging standards and maximum beyond use dates
- Standardized laboratory testing and equipment and
- Marijuana grows would have to register as environmentally sensitive crop owners with the Agriculture Department.
Lawmakers said the bills are in response to a growing black market of marijuana in the state, including a large bust that happened this year.
Medical marijuana was approved by Oklahoma voters in 2018.
