Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma lawmakers advance medical marijuana regulations

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - House Republicans in Oklahoma have advanced a comprehensive medical marijuana policy plan.

Several bills that are part of the plan have passed through House committees in the past week.

The plan would do the following:

  • Make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a standalone agency
  • Establish a grant program for county sheriff’s departments to fund law enforcement efforts in all 77 counties
  • Fully implement a seed to sale system through court order or new legislation
  • Require pre-license inspections for provisional licensing and increased document submission before approval
  • Require tiered grow license fees based on grow size
  • Separate licensing for medical marijuana wholesalers
  • Require medical marijuana businesses to post standardized permit signage
  • Require marijuana growers to report electrical and water data
  • Annual inspections
  • Create product packaging standards and maximum beyond use dates
  • Standardized laboratory testing and equipment and
  • Marijuana grows would have to register as environmentally sensitive crop owners with the Agriculture Department.

Lawmakers said the bills are in response to a growing black market of marijuana in the state, including a large bust that happened this year.

Medical marijuana was approved by Oklahoma voters in 2018.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident and no further details are...
Lawton Police Department investigating overnight homicide
Officials say Private Estanley Cabrera began showing signs of distress after the exercise on...
UPDATE: Fort Sill releases identity of soldier who died following training exercise
A Fort Sill soldier was driving by a home when he noticed dark smoke and stopped to make sure...
Good samaritan busts down door to save dogs from house fire in Lawton
Duncan audit finds millions in misspent funds
Lawton High school Senior Brayden Johnson is one of only 20 male nominees in the state to be...
Lawton High student nominated as U.S. Presidential Scholar

Latest News

Lawton Police said they have taken one person into custody in connection to a homicide on SW...
One in custody in Lawton weekend homicide
Lawton Police have confirmed Gregory Pippins was arrested Friday after a chase and crash on...
Chase, crash suspect in Lawton identified
A fire was reported near Deyo Mission and Lee Blvd. Monday morning.
Grass, car fire extinguished in Comanche County
The 2022 Red River Career Connection is a virtual event set for March.
Cameron University hosting virtual career fair this week