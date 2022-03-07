Oklahoma lawmakers advance medical marijuana regulations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - House Republicans in Oklahoma have advanced a comprehensive medical marijuana policy plan.

Several bills that are part of the plan have passed through House committees in the past week.

The plan would do the following:

Make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a standalone agency

Establish a grant program for county sheriff’s departments to fund law enforcement efforts in all 77 counties

Fully implement a seed to sale system through court order or new legislation

Require pre-license inspections for provisional licensing and increased document submission before approval

Require tiered grow license fees based on grow size

Separate licensing for medical marijuana wholesalers

Require medical marijuana businesses to post standardized permit signage

Require marijuana growers to report electrical and water data

Annual inspections

Create product packaging standards and maximum beyond use dates

Standardized laboratory testing and equipment and

Marijuana grows would have to register as environmentally sensitive crop owners with the Agriculture Department.

Lawmakers said the bills are in response to a growing black market of marijuana in the state, including a large bust that happened this year.

Medical marijuana was approved by Oklahoma voters in 2018.

