One in custody in Lawton weekend homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Lawton.

Lawton Police confirmed to 7News Monday morning that a suspect has been taken into custody in a homicide that took place on SW Summit Ave.

Police have not been able to confirm that suspect’s identity, but according to the jail roster, Aaron Koomsa was arrested Sunday for second-degree manslaughter.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.