OSDH no longer providing daily COVID updates

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health will no longer be doing daily COVID-19 situation updates.

That means there will be no daily new numbers of cases, active cases and deaths reported by the state health department each day.

The department will now release new numbers weekly on Thursdays.

OSDH officials said Monday the weekly report will have an average based on weekly accumulations.

The department will also release a weekly epidemiology report on Thursdays.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.