Bill to study psychedelic effects passes Oklahoma House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - In the Oklahoma House, legislation co-authored by Lawton Representative Daniel Pae has passed that would allow for clinical trials of two chemicals with psychedelic effects.

The two chemicals are psilocybin and psilocin, which are commonly found in mushrooms.

Under House Bill 3414, research would be limited to studying the potential benefits to those suffering from one of 10 conditions including PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and early-stage dementia.

All researchers would need to apply for a license with the State Department of Health and register with the state Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

The bill will now head to the Senate.

