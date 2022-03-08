Crews rescue man who fell in hole

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Rescue crews pulled a man from a 10-foot hole in Fletcher Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Georgia-Pacific plant.

Officials believe the man may have suffered a medical problem, which caused him to fall into the hole.

They said the man seemed lucid when he was out of the hole. but he was still airlifted to Oklahoma City for treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.