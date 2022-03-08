Family recovers after significant hail storm in spring 2020

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday, March 7, marks the beginning of our 5th Season Severe Weather Special.

When it comes to severe weather, tornadoes dominate the headlines and are typically the most feared, but large hail is also a major threat to people and property.

Kaycee Wiggins of Elgin said her children had a hard time during a storm.

“My daughter actually while we were in there, she was shaking and she went to bed, woke up shaking again,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins and her family had to take shelter in the spring of 2020 after what she said was an unforgettable thunderstorm which produced hail up to the size of baseballs.

“It seemed like it lasted forever,” she said. “But, I would say about 15 minutes or so and then everything moved off. I knew the cars were toast. So, my husband got out and was looking around and said Kaycee you need to come out. I was like why? I already know the cars are all messed up. He said the house is torn to pieces.”

The COVID-19 pandemic halted their road to recovery as materials were placed on back-order.

Everything from windows to carpets, the necessities for a home.

“We had clean-up, and it took forever We had to sleep on our kitchen floor,” Wiggins said.

The clean-up lasted for six months.

It wasn’t only their home which was impacted; the storm took a toll on their livestock.

Wiggins’ husband found a calf in need of medical attention.

“My husband happened to be riding on the four-wheeler and he found her the next day,” she said. “He brought her up here and she could not move. She was just laid down, and we syringe fed her at first and then she moved up to a bottle in about a week or two after that. She was able to walk and she’s fully recovered.”

After contacting an insurance company, their house is as good as new and their heifer is in great sprits. Someone would never know she was caught in the middle of a storm.

“We did some upgrades,” Wiggins said. “As long as you have a good insurance company and make sure that you have full coverage on your house, you should be fine.”

Here in Texoma hailstorms are quite common during the 5th season.

It’s important to take pictures of belongings and to document damage received from storms and to keep records of clean up costs as well as file an insurance claim as soon as possible.

7News to highlight storm chasers in 5th Season series. (KSWO)

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.