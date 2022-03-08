First Alert Forecast | 3/8AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For this Tuesday, March 8th- look for more cloud cover compared to sunshine today. The partly to mostly cloudy skies will stay with us for most of the day. The extra cloud cover will keep temperatures only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will remain light out of the northeast at 5 to 15mph. Now, most (if not all) of the area will stay dry today but counties closest to I-35 have the best chance to see showers to develop. Skies will eventually clear later this evening, so look for clear skies and light winds overnight. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will drop into the 20s and 30s, yet again.

Wednesday and Thursday will be relatively quiet. Both days will see mostly sunny skies but high temperatures will vary. On Wednesday, highs will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. South to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Fire danger will be elevated during the afternoon hours.

A cold front will move in Thursday morning so there will be a spread in temperatures by the afternoon. Many locations northwest will see mid 40s. Areas from Crowell, Frederick and including all of I-44 will see temperatures during the afternoon in the upper 50s to low 60s. Far southeastern counties will be warmest with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. When the front arrives, winds will shift south to the north at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

Widespread precipitation looks to be possible with the front/ upper level disturbance late Thursday into Friday. With temperatures near freezing precipitation does look to fall as snow/mixtry mix. There’s still plenty of uncertainty with the specifics of this event the timing and exact precipitation types but with that being said, weather guidance is generally showing 1-2″ roughly. As of right now, most of the precipitation across the region is expected to be snow, however likely that south/eastern counties will see the best chance of a narrow transition zone of freezing rain/sleet.

Precipitation will come to an end by Friday night as the disturbance quickly moves east. With the exit of this disturbance, a rapid warm up is expected as high pressure settles in. Above average temperatures are expected to return Sunday.

Have a good day! -LW

