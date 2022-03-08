Expert Connections
Information released after attempted robbery

Police arrest Nathan Bernard after an attempted robbery.
Police arrest Nathan Bernard after an attempted robbery.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police have released more information after a would-be robber was hit by a car.

Investigators said on Thursday, March 3, Nathan Bernard approached an 86-year-old woman at a bus stop near 60th and Cache Road.

They said he spoke with the woman for some time before pointing behind her and claiming her bus was coming the wrong way.

When the woman turned to look, Bernard was reported to have grabbed her purse and threw the woman to the ground.

Several people nearby gave chase as he ran off, including a person in their car.

Bernard was struck by a car, though police have not confirmed whether that was done intentionally.

He is charged with second degree robbery, with his bond set at $50,000.

