Lawton City Council approves Parks Master Plan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City Council approved several agenda items during a meeting Tuesday afternoon, including the Parks Master Plan.

The Lawton Parks, Sports and Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan was approved by a vote of 7 to 0 Tuesday.

The council also approved of submitting a TSET Grant application for park improvements.

In other business, they approved a resolution to replace the existing seven-eighths of one percent Capital Improvement/Operational Expenditure Sales Tax and the one and one-quarter percent Capital Improvement Sales Tax with a new sales tax to be levied of two and one-eighth percent as approved by Lawton voters in March of 2020.

