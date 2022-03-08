Lawton City Council approves Parks Master Plan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City Council approved several agenda items during a meeting Tuesday afternoon, including the Parks Master Plan.
The Lawton Parks, Sports and Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan was approved by a vote of 7 to 0 Tuesday.
The council also approved of submitting a TSET Grant application for park improvements.
In other business, they approved a resolution to replace the existing seven-eighths of one percent Capital Improvement/Operational Expenditure Sales Tax and the one and one-quarter percent Capital Improvement Sales Tax with a new sales tax to be levied of two and one-eighth percent as approved by Lawton voters in March of 2020.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.