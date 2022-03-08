Lawton Community Theatre presents “Toy Camp”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students working with the Lawton Community Theatre will host a performance of their new show, “Toy Camp” later Tuesday night.

The performance will start at 6:30 p.m. and will wrap up around 7:30 p.m. at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

The production was supposed to happen on Feb. 24, but due to weather it was rescheduled.

More information, including ticket prices, can be found on City of Lawton’s website.

Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Arts and Humanities Division, located at 801 NW Ferris, as well as at the box office on the day of the show.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.