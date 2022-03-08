Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Community Theatre presents “Toy Camp”

Lawton Community Theatre presents a production of "Toy Camp."
Lawton Community Theatre presents a production of "Toy Camp."(City of Lawton)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students working with the Lawton Community Theatre will host a performance of their new show, “Toy Camp” later Tuesday night.

The performance will start at 6:30 p.m. and will wrap up around 7:30 p.m. at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

The production was supposed to happen on Feb. 24, but due to weather it was rescheduled.

More information, including ticket prices, can be found on City of Lawton’s website.

Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Arts and Humanities Division, located at 801 NW Ferris, as well as at the box office on the day of the show.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Person found dead on Lawton road
Police arrest Nathan Bernard after an attempted robbery.
Information released after attempted robbery
Federal jury convicts Lawrence Loftis of Stephens County of child sexual abuse.
Stephens County man sentenced to life in federal prison
Joshua Watts is sentenced in drug trafficking case.
Ringleader of drug trafficking ring sentenced
Lawton Police said they have taken one person into custody in connection to a homicide on SW...
Victim identified in weekend homicide in Lawton

Latest News

A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Monday, March 7th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: March 7th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Monday, March 7th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: March 7th
Pianist Andrew Staupe gives details about a Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra concert on Feb. 12.
Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra takes the stage this weekend
City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division will host a veteran's workshop in partner with...
City of Lawton will host veteran’s workshop