Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton officers connect with community through Coffee with Cops

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, Lawton Police held Coffee with Cops, to give people a chance to meet with officers over a hot cup of Joe.

Officers with LPD wanted to give back to the community and offered community members a free cup at Viridian; while also giving them a chance to get to know officers and learn more about what they do.

This was the first year for LPD to host the event with Viridian, but they hope it will allow people to better understand law enforcement.

Viridian Coffee Team Lead Leann Dye said this event was a way for the officers and the community to build relationships.

”Because their people too, you know, cops are people, too. And, just like I said, you know, they come in here, and then they get coffee, and they get to talk with all the guests that we have coming in here as well,” Dye said. “So, it’s just a way to build relationships in a very general area, and not be so scary.”

LPD hopes to host the event again next year to allow residents another chance to build relationships with officers and feel a little more at home with those who have dedicated their lives to protect and serve.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Person found dead on Lawton road
Police arrest Nathan Bernard after an attempted robbery.
Information released after attempted robbery
Federal jury convicts Lawrence Loftis of Stephens County of child sexual abuse.
Stephens County man sentenced to life in federal prison
Joshua Watts is sentenced in drug trafficking case.
Ringleader of drug trafficking ring sentenced
Lawton Police said they have taken one person into custody in connection to a homicide on SW...
Victim identified in weekend homicide in Lawton

Latest News

NickelewisRoss and RyanMundell-Sorrell face Assault and Battery Charges.
Two inmates imprisoned on assault and battery charges
T.W. Shannon is expected to announce his bid for the U.S Senate.
T.W. Shannon is expected to announce U.S. Senate bid
Geronimo residents face a new trash pick up service.
Geronimo residents face change in trash pick up
Residents deal with rising gas prices
Texomans affected by rising gas prices, CU professor weighs in
Bishop Public Schools begins expansion
Bishop Public Schools begins expansion