Lawton officers connect with community through Coffee with Cops

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, Lawton Police held Coffee with Cops, to give people a chance to meet with officers over a hot cup of Joe.

Officers with LPD wanted to give back to the community and offered community members a free cup at Viridian; while also giving them a chance to get to know officers and learn more about what they do.

This was the first year for LPD to host the event with Viridian, but they hope it will allow people to better understand law enforcement.

Viridian Coffee Team Lead Leann Dye said this event was a way for the officers and the community to build relationships.

”Because their people too, you know, cops are people, too. And, just like I said, you know, they come in here, and then they get coffee, and they get to talk with all the guests that we have coming in here as well,” Dye said. “So, it’s just a way to build relationships in a very general area, and not be so scary.”

LPD hopes to host the event again next year to allow residents another chance to build relationships with officers and feel a little more at home with those who have dedicated their lives to protect and serve.

