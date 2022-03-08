Expert Connections
Lawton police looking for man who damaged church heating unit

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person caught on camera causing damage to a heat and air unit at a church.

The crime happened on Feb. 22 at the Christ’s Fellowship Church at 1601 NW 52nd Street.

In the video, a dark Dodge pick-up truck can be seen pulling into the church’s parking lot before a man is seen walking up to the heating and air unit.

He can then be seen moving the unit to the sidewalk and removing parts from it before leaving the scene.

Police said he caused an estimated $5,000 in damages.

If you have information on the crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO, use the 355-INFO app, or go online to lawtoncrimestoppers.com to submit a tip.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

