Man arrested after chase in Altus

Aaron Russell Miller
Aaron Russell Miller(Altus Police)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested in Altus after leading police, sheriff’s deputies and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase.

According to Altus Police, it all started Monday evening when drivers east of Altus spotted a blue Mustang driving recklessly, tailgating vehicles and driving without its headlights on.

When police attempted to stop the driver, he kept going, leading police on a chase that went onto Altus’ Main Street.

Authorities attempted a tactical vehicle intervention in order to get the Mustang stopped, but the driver kept going, eventually hitting an Altus police cruiser.

Police said the driver then kept going, driving through residential streets before ultimately losing control of the Mustang and crashing at the intersection of W. Sutherland and Blain.

Officers were then able to arrest the suspect, identified as Aaron Russell Miller.

Police said there were no injuries reported from the chase and crashes and only minor damage was done to an Altus police cruiser.

Miller faces several charges including possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, assault with a deadly weapon and traffic-related charges.

