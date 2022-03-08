Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Octopus ancestors lived before era of dinosaurs, study shows

An octopus swims at the zoo in Frankfurt, Germany on Friday, Nov. 25, 2005. In research...
An octopus swims at the zoo in Frankfurt, Germany on Friday, Nov. 25, 2005. In research published Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the journal Nature Communications, scientists have described the oldest known fossil ancestor of octopuses – an approximately 330 million-year-old specimen found in Montana. (AP Photo/Bernd Kammerer, File)(BERND KAMMERER | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have found the oldest known ancestor of octopuses – an approximately 330 million-year-old fossil unearthed in Montana.

The researchers concluded the ancient creature lived millions of years earlier than previously believed, meaning that octopuses originated before the era of dinosaurs.

The 4.7-inch (12-centimeter) fossil has 10 limbs — modern octopuses have eight — each with two rows of suckers. It probably lived in a shallow, tropical ocean bay.

“It’s very rare to find soft tissue fossils, except in a few places,” said Mike Vecchione, a Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History zoologist who was not involved in the study. “This is a very exciting finding. It pushes back the ancestry much farther than previously known.”

The specimen was discovered in Montana’s Bear Gulch limestone formation and donated to the Royal Ontario Museum in Canada in 1988.

For decades, the fossil sat overlooked in a drawer while scientists studied fossil sharks and other finds from the site. But then paleontologists noticed the 10 tiny limbs encased in limestone.

The well-preserved fossil also “shows some evidence of an ink sac,” probably used to squirt out a dark liquid cloak to help to evade predators, just like modern octopuses, said Christopher Whalen, an American Museum of Natural History paleontologist and co-author of the study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

The creature, a vampyropod, was likely the ancestor of both modern octopuses and vampire squid, a confusingly named marine critter that’s much closer to an octopus than a squid. Previously, the “oldest known definitive” vampyropod was from around 240 million years ago, the authors said.

The scientists named the fossil Syllipsimopodi bideni, after President Joe Biden.

Whether or not having an ancient octopus — or vampire squid — bearing your name is actually a compliment, the scientists say they intended admiration for the president’s science and research priorities.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Person found dead on Lawton road
Police arrest Nathan Bernard after an attempted robbery.
Information released after attempted robbery
Federal jury convicts Lawrence Loftis of Stephens County of child sexual abuse.
Stephens County man sentenced to life in federal prison
Joshua Watts is sentenced in drug trafficking case.
Ringleader of drug trafficking ring sentenced
Lawton Police said they have taken one person into custody in connection to a homicide on SW...
Victim identified in weekend homicide in Lawton

Latest News

An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill
NickelewisRoss and RyanMundell-Sorrell face Assault and Battery Charges.
Two inmates imprisoned on assault and battery charges
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB cancels 93 more games, gap narrows in bargaining
Alyssa Shepherd was released Wednesday after serving time and placed on home detention.
Indiana woman convicted of hitting, killing 3 siblings at bus stop in 2018 released from prison