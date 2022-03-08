Oklahoma lethal execution case continues

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma attorneys are defending the three-drug lethal injection in the trial against the state’s execution methods.

Oklahoma’s Solicitor General argued it is unlikely inmates will experience much pain before they die.

But attorneys for 28 death row inmates argue the first of the three drugs, a sedative, is not enough to numb an inmate.

They said the execution method is likely to cause serious pain and should be rejected.

The case is set to go on for several weeks.

