Oklahoma Senate votes on education bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill to prevent schools from educating students on pro-choice options has passed through Oklahoma Senate.

The bill would prohibit any public, charter or virtual school from partnering with an individual or entity which performs, induces or provides abortion.

Senator Roland Peterson said “We must teacher our children to value and respect human life.”

Peterson continued by saying that they are topics that need to be discussed between parents and their kids.

the bill passed the Oklahoma Senate, and will now head to the House

