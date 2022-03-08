Expert Connections
Stephens County man sentenced to life in federal prison

Federal jury convicts Lawrence Loftis of Stephens County of child sexual abuse.
Federal jury convicts Lawrence Loftis of Stephens County of child sexual abuse.(Stephens County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man convicted of child sexual abuse has been sentenced to life in federal prison.

Lawrence Loftis, Jr. was convicted in August 2021 by a federal jury of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 years old after a four day trial.

Prosecutors said between early 2018 and late 2019, Loftis engaged in sexual contact with a child.

This week, a judge sentenced Loftis to life in federal prison.

“Sexual abuse of children will not be tolerated because it exploits the most vulnerable members of our society and inflicts devastating and long-lasting trauma to the lives of victims,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Troester. “It is impossible to restore the innocence that was so callously stolen away from the child victim in this case. Our hope is that the life sentence of imprisonment for Mr. Loftis will bring some solace to the victim and the family because it ensures that he will never be able to abuse and exploit another child.”

The trial happened in federal court because the crime was committed in Indian Country and Loftis is Native American.

This was the first case to be tried as a result of the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision in the Western District of Oklahoma.

