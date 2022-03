LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide.

Police confirmed Billy Moore was killed on SW Summit Ave. over the weekend.

They told 7News Monday that a suspect was in custody, though the suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

