Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to conduct prescribed burn

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to conduct possible prescribed burn on March 9.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to conduct possible prescribed burn on March 9.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct a prescribed burn on Wednesday, March 9, weather permitting.

Recent weather conditions have presented an opportunity for wildland fire staff to conduct much needed burns in the Quanah Unit of the Refuge.

The prescribed burn will extend west of Hwy-49 coming from Cache Gate to Boulder Road located in the refuge. During the prescribed burn, Boulder Road will be closed and traffic along Hwy-49 may be delayed due to smoke.

Traffic control will be employed until project completion. Visitors and local residents should prepare for delays.

If necessary, further road closure information will be available on the Refuge website, Facebook or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.

Smoke will likely be visible from a great distance after the burn and residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days.

The burn areas are closed to the public during fire operations and visitors must not enter these areas.

Prescribed burns are implemented under a strict set of guidelines and weather parameters to provide for public and firefighter safety, as well as limiting smoke impacts to residents and visitors. The refuge said burns will take place when wind conditions won’t send smoke into populated or smoke sensitive areas.

The Wildlife Refuge said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service uses prescribed burning to restore and revitalize refuge ecosystems, reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfires and to control invasive plants like Old World Bluestem.

The implementation of the prescribed burn is to help preserve and maintain natural environmental processes that support a variety of plant communities and promote forage utilization by bison, elk and deer.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Person found dead on Lawton road
Police arrest Nathan Bernard after an attempted robbery.
Information released after attempted robbery
Federal jury convicts Lawrence Loftis of Stephens County of child sexual abuse.
Stephens County man sentenced to life in federal prison
Joshua Watts is sentenced in drug trafficking case.
Ringleader of drug trafficking ring sentenced
Lawton Police said they have taken one person into custody in connection to a homicide on SW...
Victim identified in weekend homicide in Lawton

Latest News

NickelewisRoss and RyanMundell-Sorrell face Assault and Battery Charges.
Two inmates imprisoned on assault and battery charges
T.W. Shannon is expected to announce his bid for the U.S Senate.
T.W. Shannon is expected to announce U.S. Senate bid
Geronimo residents face a new trash pick up service.
Geronimo residents face change in trash pick up
Residents deal with rising gas prices
Texomans affected by rising gas prices, CU professor weighs in
Bishop Public Schools begins expansion
Bishop Public Schools begins expansion