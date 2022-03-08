Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to conduct prescribed burn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct a prescribed burn on Wednesday, March 9, weather permitting.

Recent weather conditions have presented an opportunity for wildland fire staff to conduct much needed burns in the Quanah Unit of the Refuge.

The prescribed burn will extend west of Hwy-49 coming from Cache Gate to Boulder Road located in the refuge. During the prescribed burn, Boulder Road will be closed and traffic along Hwy-49 may be delayed due to smoke.

Traffic control will be employed until project completion. Visitors and local residents should prepare for delays.

If necessary, further road closure information will be available on the Refuge website, Facebook or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.

Smoke will likely be visible from a great distance after the burn and residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days.

The burn areas are closed to the public during fire operations and visitors must not enter these areas.

Prescribed burns are implemented under a strict set of guidelines and weather parameters to provide for public and firefighter safety, as well as limiting smoke impacts to residents and visitors. The refuge said burns will take place when wind conditions won’t send smoke into populated or smoke sensitive areas.

The Wildlife Refuge said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service uses prescribed burning to restore and revitalize refuge ecosystems, reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfires and to control invasive plants like Old World Bluestem.

The implementation of the prescribed burn is to help preserve and maintain natural environmental processes that support a variety of plant communities and promote forage utilization by bison, elk and deer.

