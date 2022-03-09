Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Hold on tight winter pushes back at the end of the week

Snowfall accumulations near an 1′' is possible throughout Friday
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and calm winds will result in prime radiational cooling to take place. Therefore, overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 20s.

On Wednesday, bright and sunny with temperatures rebounding back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will increase out of the southeast at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. In addition to low relative humidity ranging from 20-30%, this will allow elevated fire weather conditions to be present during the afternoon.

A strong late season cold front moves through on Thursday and cold air will advect into the region throughout Thursday and settling on Friday. A storm system will meet up with temperatures cold enough to support snow and a wintry mix across all of Texoma starting late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Models indicate snowfall totals ranging anywhere from a dusting and up to 1′'. Isolated higher amounts up to 2′' can’t be ruled out along I-40 and south and east of I-44. The main concerns will be slick spots to develop on some roadways. Remember bridges and overpasses are first to freeze over and develop slick spots. Minor changes are possible with the forecast as we get a better handle on the developing storm system. High temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s and struggle to get into the low 40s. Maximum wind chills will be in the low 20s during the afternoon.

A quick developing ridge of high pressure builds in from the Desert Southwest allowing for temperatures to warmup into the low 70s by Sunday, with above average temperatures to remain in place through early next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

