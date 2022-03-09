Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Late season cold front moves through tomorrow with chance for winter weather to follow

Snow up to 1′' possible on Friday
First Alert Weather 5pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies and not as cold with overnight lows falling into the low 30s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Thursday, mostly sunny with high temperatures that will vary from the low 50s along I-40 and into the low 60s for the rest of Southwest Oklahoma. Highs could reach near 70 degrees south of the Red River. Winds will be out of the south shifting to the north at 15-25 mph. Cold air will filter in immediately following the front with temperatures falling before sunset.

The next winter storm arrives on Friday bringing mainly snow from a Duncan-Wichita Falls-Knox City line and northward with the chance for sleet and a wintry mix southeast of that line. Snowfall accumulations will range anywhere from a dusting and up to 1′'. Isolated higher amounts are possible if a heavier snow band develops. Sleet and ice up to 0.1′' is possible. Roadways will briefly become slick Friday morning especially on bridges and overpasses. Highs will top out in the upper 30s.

Travel will improve significantly on Saturday for any leftover snow and ice on surfaces. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s on Saturday and into the upper 60s on Sunday. Near-critical fire weather conditions are expected on Saturday and critical on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

