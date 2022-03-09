Bill to teach pregnant women infant CPR passes Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill to require medical providers to teach pregnant women CPR and basic first aid for infants has passed the Oklahoma Senate.

Senate Bill 1462, also known as “Ava’s Law,” was introduced by Senator Jessica Garvin of Stephens County.

Garvin said she introduced the bill after a friend of hers lost her daughter unexpectedly.

The bill now heads to the House for approval.

If the bill is signed into law, it would go into effect Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.