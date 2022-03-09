Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk

BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a...
BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.(Source: BMW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., most for a third time, to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires.

The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from 2006 through 2013.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say there could be an electrical short in the positive crankcase ventillation valve heater. In rare cases they can overheat and cause a fire.

Fires could happen while the vehicles are being driven or soon after they are parked. But BMW is not recommending they be parked outdoors.

The automaker is developing a fix. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 25.

To see if your vehicle is affected, go to the NHTSA recall website and enter your vehicle identification number or VIN>

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Person found dead on Lawton road
Man arrested for murder in Lawton
Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.
Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy
District 2 Commissioner Joe Don Dickey of Tillman County faces embezzlement charges.
Tillman County commissioner charged in embezzlement case
MacArthur High School students to learn virtually

Latest News

Cat renamed ‘Dorothy’ after miraculously surviving deadly Iowa tornado
A high school student helps save the life of a co-worker thanks to CPR training.
High school student helps save co-worker’s life thanks to CPR training
Mom charged with murder after her four-year-old daughter was found dead at a Kissimmee, Florida...
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter's overdose death
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Satellite photos show breakup of Russian convoy outside Kyiv