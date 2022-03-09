Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duck Boats to reopen in Missouri after 2018 tragedy that killed 17

Duck Boat rides are returning to Branson, Missouri, nearly four years after a duck boat tragedy killed 17 people on Table Rock Lake.
By Madison Horner and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Duck Boat rides will return to Branson nearly four years after a tragedy killed 17 people on Table Rock Lake.

The Branson Duck Tours is newly owned and operated. The attraction will have a new location, leaving from the Branson Landing and setting sail on Lake Taneycomo.

Chief Communications Officer Josh Blumenthal said the tours will feature newer, safer and U.S. Coast Guard-approved boats called Hydra-Terra amphibious vehicles.

“The largest improvement to our vehicles that differentiates them is the foam-filled hull that prevents sinking,” Blumenthal told KY3.

Blumenthal said additional safety measures include captain visibility from all passenger seats, wider aisle ways, and an improved fire suppression system.

“Our boats will not have side curtains, and I think that’s really important,” Blumenthal said. “That was such a big part of what added to the 2018 tragedy.”

Branson Landing Marketing Director Nikki Kinney said having entertainment for families in Branson is very important. She hopes the added safety measures put visitors at ease.

“I’m going to put my family on it, I’m going to ride it this spring,” Kinney said. “I have no issue at all getting inside one, and I’m very excited about the brand new vessel they have for us.”

Survivor Tia Coleman lost nine family members in the July 19, 2018 Duck Boat tragedy. The amphibious vehicle sank with 31 people on board, leaving 17 dead.

Coleman’s attorney, Andrew Duffy, said the families would not be OK with bringing Duck Tours back to Table Rock Lake. The family, however, is OK with the change of location and increased safety of these boats.

“As long as this new Duck Boat company puts safety first and makes sure their people are adequately trained, can turn off the entertainment and turn on safety procedures immediately, then I don’t say this type of Duck Boat should not be allowed anywhere,” Duffy said.

The tours are set to begin at the end of April or beginning of May.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.
Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy
Lawton Police responded to a crash involving a school bus at 67th and Compass Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: No injuries after crash involving school bus
Man arrested for murder in Lawton
NickelewisRoss and RyanMundell-Sorrell face Assault and Battery Charges.
Two inmates imprisoned on assault and battery charges
The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Person found dead on Lawton road

Latest News

FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training...
Women sue Idaho over expensive hair-braiding license rules
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia
There were four pictures posted to Snapchat and Instagram, according to parents who found them.
Eighth graders charged with hate crime for social media threats aimed at Black students
A Russian attack happened in Dnipro, Ukraine, a long way from the nearest Russian ground troops.
RAW: Dnipro, Ukraine, bombing aftermath
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens