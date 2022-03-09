Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Economics professor says stimulus checks contribute to inflation

More than $20 billion was circulating in the economy in Jan. 2022.
More than $20 billion was circulating in the economy in Jan. 2022.(MGN)
By Valerie Bell
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) - There are several factors that contribute to the inflation seen across the United States.

Dr. Joshua Robinson, a professor of economics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said the stimulus checks many received last year play a big part as they put money directly into people’s pockets.

Inflation was 7.5% higher in January 2022 than in 2021, with more than $20 billion circulating in the economy.

Robinson believes the stimulus bills and recovery acts were necessary to prevent economic downfall but explained with more money to spend on the same goods and services, prices went up.

“The trade-off is we have placed ourselves at risk for this inflation that we are now seeing,” Robinson said. “Now, the Fed has to pull the reins back a little bit. But they have to do so very slowly because if they do this too quickly, they could actually cause a recession.”

Robinson said unemployment during the pandemic measured 14%, though he added it was realistically closer to 17% -- near numbers that could be considered a “depression.”

The UAB professor expects it to take at least a year before things go back to increasing at a normal rate.

Copyright 2022 WBMA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Person found dead on Lawton road
Man arrested for murder in Lawton
Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.
Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy
District 2 Commissioner Joe Don Dickey of Tillman County faces embezzlement charges.
Tillman County commissioner charged in embezzlement case
MacArthur High School students to learn virtually

Latest News

Cat renamed ‘Dorothy’ after miraculously surviving deadly Iowa tornado
A high school student helps save the life of a co-worker thanks to CPR training.
High school student helps save co-worker’s life thanks to CPR training
Mom charged with murder after her four-year-old daughter was found dead at a Kissimmee, Florida...
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter's overdose death
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Satellite photos show breakup of Russian convoy outside Kyiv