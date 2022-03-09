Expert Connections
First responder bill passes Oklahoma House

(KXII)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill passed the Oklahoma House which would allow surviving spouses of public safety officers to keep their benefits, even if they choose to remarry.

Existing laws state surviving spouses can only receive their weekly workers’ compensation income benefits if they remain single.

The bill’s author, lawmaker and former police officer, Ross Ford said the measure will clean up existing statutes.

He said with the bill, the government ensures these earned benefits stay with the surviving spouse no matter what decisions they make for themselves after such a grievous loss.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

