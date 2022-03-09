Expert Connections
Grandfield citizens concerned about compensation pay

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Former City Manager Randy Clark says multiple city employees have come to him after he left his position, with concerns on whether or not they are going to get paid for paid time off or overtime.

“This is a situation here, where these employees did not demand their comp time payment on a monthly basis,” Clark said. “They had an understand that if they ever discontinued their employment that they would be compensated in full for their comp time they’ve earned.”

One in particular, former City Clerk Cathy Grounds, said she left her position due to stress in her job role.

She asks not to be on camera, but her husband Monty Grounds said they have asked the City Treasurer multiple times about the delay of payment.}

”The new administration has just decided to hold up everything, and the answer they give me is that they are searching for it,” Grounds said. “But, the computer that is updated daily is what is of record.”

Grounds said she has yet to be paid around $9,000 of comp and vacation time by the city.

Along with the other employees of the City, she believed she would get their entire amount her comp pay when she quit her position and demanded it in full.

”My understanding under federal law, that if a person accumulated 100 hours of comp time, that you can’t force that employee to go and take off the time, you can’t do that.”

The Current City Manger Curtis Whittington said he is aware of the situation and he has been working to fix the issue.

”Record keeping, as far as the computer program that keeps track of the time, calculates it and pulls it forward is not accurate at all,” Whittington said. “I’m not saying the times or amount of time that has been added in are wrong, but when we try to do an audit, the numbers are different each time.”

He said at the end of the day, it is a tedious concern and he will work eagerly to get it taken care of for the the people of Grandfield.

”We have some bumps to get through in the road, but we will get through, and hopefully the people will be happy we got through them,” Whittington said.

Grounds said the audit began in the summer of 2021, but due to issues they have yet to come to a conclusion.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

