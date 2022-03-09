Expert Connections
H.E. Bailey Turnpike to narrow near Walters

(Oklahoma Department of Transportation)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) -The H.E. Bailey Turnpike eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed for maintenance with weather permitting.

Drivers can expect various intermittent lane closures on I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike at US-277 and SH-5 near Walters in Cotton County.

The closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 for signage and tolling technology maintenance.

Motorists should be alert to workers and equipment near the roadway during this time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

