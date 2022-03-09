Expert Connections
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry begins culinary classes

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton ministry will begin hosting cooking classes.

Adriene Davis, the founder of Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, talked about upcoming cooking classes.

The first class will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.

Polly’s Thai food will be teaching the class, which will take place at Hungry Hearts at 605 southwest 11th Street.

The classes are $10 a person, and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

There is no minimum experience required to participate.

For more information, you can visit the Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry Facebook page.

