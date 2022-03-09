Expert Connections
MacArthur High School students to learn virtually

(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Lawton Public Schools have announced students with MacArthur High School will attend class virtually Thursday, March 10.

The school’s principal said it’s due to the number of staff and students expected to be gone in support of the Lady Highlanders basketball team.

The team will be playing in the 5A State Quarterfinals against Sapulpa.

Tip off is set for 2 p.m. at Norman North High School.

