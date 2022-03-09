Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man arrested for murder in Lawton

(WJHG)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been arrested in Lawton for murder.

According to the Lawton Police Department’s jail roster, David Beckner was booked on Wednesday, March 9 for murder.

7News has reached out to Lawton Police to find out if this is connected to someone who was found dead in the middle of NW Bell Avenue late Tuesday night.

Police have only referred to that so far as an unattended death.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Person found dead on Lawton road
Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.
Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy
District 2 Commissioner Joe Don Dickey of Tillman County faces embezzlement charges.
Tillman County commissioner charged in embezzlement case
MacArthur High School students to learn virtually

Latest News

We Care Community Engagement team hosts an event at Lawton City Hall on March 10.
Area organization holds conference to ensure area safety
Lawton Police responded to a crash involving a school bus at 67th and Compass Thursday afternoon.
Lawton Police respond to crash involving school bus
Wichita Falls
Gas price averages in SWOK: March 10
In the latest edition of Makenzie's Outdoor Adventures, she went to the Oklahoma Department of...
MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Scoring deer at Rack Madness
In the latest edition of Makenzie's Outdoor Adventures, she went to the Oklahoma Department of...
MAKENZIE'S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Scoring antlers at Rack Madness-3/9/22