Man arrested for murder in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been arrested in Lawton for murder.

According to the Lawton Police Department’s jail roster, David Beckner was booked on Wednesday, March 9 for murder.

7News has reached out to Lawton Police to find out if this is connected to someone who was found dead in the middle of NW Bell Avenue late Tuesday night.

Police have only referred to that so far as an unattended death.

