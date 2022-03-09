Expert Connections
Military Officers Association of America raises money for non-profits

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The local chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) gave out donations do several area non-profits.

The donations were made during their annual luncheon and went to the Lawton-Fort Sill Military Welcome Center, the Armed Services YMCA and more.

The chapter is made up of veterans, who want to make sure their fellow veterans are heard and taken care of in southwest Oklahoma.

“In the military, there’s a sense of this shared experience and a shared knowledge and the camaraderie that we have,” Southwest Oklahoma MOAA Chapter President Dennis Clippinger said. “I really enjoy that with our luncheons that we have. Getting together, talking about our experiences, maybe reminiscing, telling some war stories.”

In addition to donations, members learned about updates on the new Veterans Resource Center.

