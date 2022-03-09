Muscogee Nation announces Lance Frye as new surgeon general

OKAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Muscogee Nation has appointed the former Oklahoma health commissioner, Dr. Lance Frye, as its new surgeon general.

The Muscogee Nation’s Principal Chief and the Tribal Secretary of Health announced Frye’s appointment on Tuesday.

Frye is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation and senior medical officer for the Oklahoma National Guard.

He resigned as state health commissioner in October, one day after Governor Kevin Stitt expressed outrage over the state Health Department allowing for non-binary gender options for birth certificates.

