Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Muscogee Nation announces Lance Frye as new surgeon general

(Governor Kevin Stitt Facebook Page)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Muscogee Nation has appointed the former Oklahoma health commissioner, Dr. Lance Frye, as its new surgeon general.

The Muscogee Nation’s Principal Chief and the Tribal Secretary of Health announced Frye’s appointment on Tuesday.

Frye is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation and senior medical officer for the Oklahoma National Guard.

He resigned as state health commissioner in October, one day after Governor Kevin Stitt expressed outrage over the state Health Department allowing for non-binary gender options for birth certificates.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Person found dead on Lawton road
Man arrested for murder in Lawton
Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.
Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy
District 2 Commissioner Joe Don Dickey of Tillman County faces embezzlement charges.
Tillman County commissioner charged in embezzlement case
MacArthur High School students to learn virtually

Latest News

We Care Community Engagement team hosts an event at Lawton City Hall on March 10.
Area organization holds conference to ensure area safety
Lawton Police responded to a crash involving a school bus at 67th and Compass Thursday afternoon.
Lawton Police respond to crash involving school bus
Wichita Falls
Gas price averages in SWOK: March 10
In the latest edition of Makenzie's Outdoor Adventures, she went to the Oklahoma Department of...
MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Scoring deer at Rack Madness
In the latest edition of Makenzie's Outdoor Adventures, she went to the Oklahoma Department of...
MAKENZIE'S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Scoring antlers at Rack Madness-3/9/22