Oklahoma attorney claims special election is unconstitutional

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma attorney is asking the state Supreme Court to stop the special election for Oklahoma’s soon-to-be open U.S. Senate seat.

Stephen Jones of Enid argues the U.S. Constitution does not allow a special election to fill Senator Jim Inhofe’s seat until after the seat is vacated.

Inhofe announced late last month he plans to resign in January, but the announcement triggered a new state law which allows the governor to set special election dates that coincides with the regularly scheduled general election dates.

