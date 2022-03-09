Expert Connections
One injured in Jackson County crash

(AP Images)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was injured in a crash in Jackson County Tuesday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 62 at County Road 201.

OHP said the crash happened when a semi, which was heading west, slowed down on the road to make a right hand turn and a Toyota Tundra, which was traveling behind it, crashed into the back.

The driver of the Tundra was flown to a hospital in critical condition while the driver of the semi was not hurt.

