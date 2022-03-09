Expert Connections
OSDH mobile wellness unit stops in Altus; more stops planned in March

(Oklahoma State Department of Health)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Department of Health’s mobile wellness unit for District 5 made an appearance in Altus Wednesday.

The unit offers several things including adult and child exams, immunizations and general sick visits for mild illnesses, as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

District 5 covers counties including Caddo, Comanche, Cotton and Jackson.

The mobile wellness unit already stopped in Lawton, Elk City and Altus so far, but there are a few more stops planned in March:

  • Comanche County - March 10 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Life Food Pantry, 411 B Ave., Cache
  • Greer County - March 15 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 N. Oklahoma Ave., Mangum
  • Kiowa County - March 16 - 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Senior Citizen Building on Main Street, Lone Wolf
  • Tillman County - March 17 - 1 to 6 p.m., Tillman County Food Bank, Frederick
  • Kiowa County - March 23 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hobart Alliance Food Pantry, 1020 W. Iris Ave., Hobart
  • Caddo County - March 24 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apache Ministerial Alliance Methodist Church, 122 S. Forrest St., Apache
  • Comanche County - March 30 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lawton Food Bank, 1819 SW Sheridan Rd., Lawton

You can find out more online at oklahoma.gov/health/mobilewellness.

