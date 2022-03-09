Person found dead on Lawton road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the road on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 500 block of northwest Bell avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on a person possibly dead in the area. When they got there, they found someone lying on the road.

It came across the scanner as a shooting, but as of right now, police are not calling it a shooting but an unattended death. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.

