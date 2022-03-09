Mostly sunny today & tomorrow, wintry mix on Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures to start off this Wednesday morning are in the 20s! By the afternoon, temperatures will gradually climb to the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will be filled with sunshine. Winds are calm this morning but will pick up by the afternoon out of the south to southeast at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will remain in the 20s. The warm-ish temperatures, low relative humidity, lack of rainfall and breezy south winds will combine to create elevated fire danger across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Make sure to follow county burn-bans and avoid all activities that could create a spark/flame.

A cold front will enter northwestern Oklahoma late tonight and dive south overnight. Starting off your Thursday morning, temperatures will remain in the upper 20s to low 30s. There will be a spread in temperatures tomorrow ranging from the upper 30s to the upper 60s northwest to southeast. Winds will shift towards the north at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

A storm system will meet up with temperatures cold enough to support snow and a wintry mix across all of Texoma starting late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Current trends are showing highest snow accumulations north of I-40, where mainly snow is expected. For much of our area, the main concern will be a rain/snow mix with some pockets of sleet/freezing rain for counties along and southeast of I-44. Accumulations are generally a dusting to less than an inch of snow for much of the area. There will be slick spots on Friday so remember that bridges and overpasses are first to freeze over. High temperatures on Friday will only rise into the upper 30s to low 40s. North winds at 15 to 25mph (gusts will be higher) will create wind chill values in the 20s all afternoon long.

This system will exit over the weekend and temperatures will climb to near normal by Sunday afternoon. Don’t forget, happening this weekend: the clocks spring forward 1 hour as Daylight Saving Time begins!

Strong south winds and warm temperatures next week will likely result in additional fire weather concerns over the weekend.

Have a good Wednesday! -LW

