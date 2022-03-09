Three rescued from car crash into pond in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Stephens County Wednesday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on N. 3030 Road north of E. 1700 Road, just west of Pernell.

OHP said the driver of a 2003 Honda Odyssey was heading north on N. 3030 Road when the vehicle went from asphalt to gravel too fast and went off the road to the west, rolling one and a half times before landing upside down in a pond.

Crews were able to get all three people out of the car.

Two adults and a child were all taken to a hospital.

The two adults were treated and released while the child was admitted for observation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.