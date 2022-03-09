Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph

By Tyler Fingert and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Miami woman is accused of running over her boyfriend and killing him near the Alabama-Mississippi border during a cross-country road trip.

Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry Hernandez. She remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail after a judge denied her bond Tuesday, WALA reports.

Prosecutors say they requested no bond because Suarez is a flight risk and has no ties to the community. The state says Suarez has criminal charges out of California that include felony and violent felony offenses. The status of those charges is unclear.

Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry Hernandez. Detectives say she drove into Hernandez going 73 miles per hour, killing him instantly.(Mobile County Metro Jail)

The judge decided to hold her without bond while prosecutors in Alabama work to determine if the California cases are pending.

Investigators say Hernandez was walking east on I-10 outside Mobile around 5 a.m. Sunday when he was hit by a car driven by Suarez. The car was allegedly going 73 miles per hour when Hernandez was struck and killed. Investigators determined the speed after getting a search warrant to look at the car’s black box.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA the couple was traveling from Miami to California and spent the night in Mississippi. The two hit the road again early Sunday but mistakenly drove in the wrong direction, heading east on I-10.

The two had an argument, investigators said, and Hernandez voluntarily exited the car with his belongings. Suarez began to drive away, only to turn around, driving west in the eastbound lane to strike him head-on, investigators said. Hernandez died instantly.

Capt. Paul Burch with the sheriff’s office called the incident an “intentional act.”

An arraignment for Suarez is set for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Person found dead on Lawton road
Man arrested for murder in Lawton
Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.
Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy
District 2 Commissioner Joe Don Dickey of Tillman County faces embezzlement charges.
Tillman County commissioner charged in embezzlement case
MacArthur High School students to learn virtually

Latest News

Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to jail time, probation in staged attack
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Satellite photos show breakup of Russian convoy outside Kyiv
Cat renamed ‘Dorothy’ after miraculously surviving deadly Iowa tornado
A high school student helps save the life of a co-worker thanks to CPR training.
High school student helps save co-worker’s life thanks to CPR training