218 new COVID deaths reported across Oklahoma

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has reported 218 new deaths from the Coronavirus since last week.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health stopped doing daily Coronavirus updates after March 4.

On Thursday, they reported that there had been 15,053 deaths from the virus across the state since the pandemic began, an increase of 218 since last week.

They reported for the week of Feb. 27 to March 5, there were only 955 new cases of the virus statewide.

Currently, OSDH reports there are 2,335 active cases across Oklahoma.

