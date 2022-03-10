Expert Connections
Bill to repair roads used by oil and gas industry passes OK House

By Alex Knapp
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - At the Oklahoma Capitol, legislation has passed in the House that would create an annual $5 million fund to help maintain small town roads used by the oil and gas industry.

House Bill 3037 was authored by Rep. Brad Boles of Marlow.

It would take revenue from the existing Red-Dyed Diesel sales tax and set that aside for a grant program.

Municipalities with a population of less than 15,000 could then apply to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, explaining how the roads they want to repair were damaged by traffic from the oil and gas industry.

They would also have to match 25% of those funds locally.

The measure will now head to the Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

