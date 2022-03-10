Bishop Public Schools begins expansion

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Superintendent Howard Hampton said that he, among the students, staff and parents are excited for the next big step for Bishop Public School.

On Feb. 8th of this year, parents in the school district voted on the middle school bond.

Superintendent Hampton said the 8,000,000 dollar bond passing is another great step towards reaching the goal for growth.

Due to current increasing enrollment, this will allow valuable space at both sites.

”We’re very excited about the new school we’re going to be building,” Hampton said. “We’re planning on about a 20,000 square foot middle school. It will encompass 9 classrooms, STEM room and an art room. Along with an innovation center.”

The middle school students won’t be too far from the rest of their peers.

Back in 2017, the district bought 40 acres of land right across the street, on the other side of Sheridan road.

In 2019, they purchased an additional 90 acres, giving the district plenty of room for the new building and Hampton said also for possible new add-ons in the future.

The middle school will house 6th, 7th and 8th grade students, but Hampton said it will also allow new job opportunities for the teachers in the area.

”I think it’s really going to revitalize this part of town with a new middle school,” Hampton said. “The employment opportunities for teachers and support staff. I imagine the middle school will staff 20 plus people.”

Having a school to call their home from Kindergarten up to 8th grade, Hampton said is one thing that parents have asked for since he took his role over 20 years ago.

”We just appreciate all the community’s support,” Hampton said. “We got a great school, and we’re looking forward to the new chapter.”

Superintendent Hampton said they anticipate the blueprints will be completed in June, and they will break ground July of this year.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.