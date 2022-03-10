The calm before the winter storm | 3/10AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up on this Thursday morning, skies are clear and winds are calm. Temperatures are in the 30s but located just to our west is our next cold front. The front will move in throughout the day resulting in a spread of high temperatures, mid 30s northwest to near 70° southeast. Skies throughout the day will stay mostly sunny and we’ll see dry conditions. Before the front moves in expect winds out of the south to southeast at 10 to 15mph. When the front progresses later this afternoon winds will turn towards the north at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

Overnight, a low pressure system will meet up with the cold temperatures resulting in a wintry mix for Friday. Precipitation will start as early as 2AM tomorrow morning and spready south. With enough cold air in place, the primary precipitation does look to be snow. With that being said, there does appear to be a chance early on for a narrow band of a freezing rain/sleet/snow mix to occur, focused towards the southeast. Accumulations for a majority of the area will be up to an inch where 1-2+ inches looks very likely for areas along I-40. Highest accumulations (3-4+ inches) will be focused near Enid/Woodward area.

This system will be quick moving as precipitation will come to an end as early as 4PM tomorrow afternoon. Travel will be a concern, especially on bridges/overpasses (as they are the first to freeze over), so a winter weather advisory is in place for all counties of southwest Oklahoma and most of north Texas. The advisory starts tonight at 6PM and goes until 12PM Friday afternoon.

With the exit of this system, temperatures heading into the weekend will return back to normal. On Saturday, look for mid 50s, mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 15 to 25mph.

Monday will see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday night, will be the time frame our next cold front will move in. This front will bring a slight drop in temperatures but thankfully not a drastic change. From Tuesday onward, temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a good day! -LW

